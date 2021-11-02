Advantage Solutions (ADV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.74. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,518.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

