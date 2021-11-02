Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.45.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.65. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

