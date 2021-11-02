Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

