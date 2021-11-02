Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.24

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.24 and last traded at $127.47, with a volume of 1335928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.23.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.