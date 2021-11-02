Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby Sells 13,013 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 580.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 207,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

