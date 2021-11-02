Adshares Price Tops $1.80 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $36.34 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00002846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00071049 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,136,797 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

