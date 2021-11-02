ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,844 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares valued at $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.26. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. The business had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

