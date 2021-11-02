Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.
ADUS stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.00. 222,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.