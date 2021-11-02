Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

ADUS stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.00. 222,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addus HomeCare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Addus HomeCare worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

