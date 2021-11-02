Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 54,104 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,104 shares during the period. ESSA Pharma comprises approximately 2.7% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of ESSA Pharma worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPIX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,540,428.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

EPIX traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 2,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $428.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.61.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.