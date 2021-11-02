Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,534. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

