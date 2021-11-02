Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Gap Up to $13.87

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $14.32. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 887 shares traded.

ABOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.48.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). Sell-side analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

