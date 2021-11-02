Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 157 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total value of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.19. 398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,586. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.33 and a 200 day moving average of $301.58.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

