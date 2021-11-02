Accuvest Global Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 66.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,686 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.