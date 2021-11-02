Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $373,000 in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Accuvest Global Advisors owned about 0.08% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $118,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

