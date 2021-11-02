Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires 951 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total value of $16,389,617.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,347 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,156.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $810.40 and its 200 day moving average is $710.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 629.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.30 and a twelve month high of $1,209.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

