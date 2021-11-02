Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 73.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $355.32 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $218.32 and a 1 year high of $359.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

