ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

