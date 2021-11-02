Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,015 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASO opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,657,515 shares of company stock valued at $811,991,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

