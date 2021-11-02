ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 1,186,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,153.0 days.

Shares of ABMRF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

