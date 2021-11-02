Abiomed, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Abiomed in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

ABMD opened at $349.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.35. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $250.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 103,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

