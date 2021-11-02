Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 134,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

