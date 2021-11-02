AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Cut to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ELUXY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $45.86 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.