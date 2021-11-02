AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Cut to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELUXY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.53.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $45.86 on Friday. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 30.18%. Equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

