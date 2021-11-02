a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. 741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 552,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,123,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

