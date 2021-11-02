820 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,261,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,049,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.42. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

