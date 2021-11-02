$8.66 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post $8.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $15.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $7.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $54.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.38 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after buying an additional 327,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after buying an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,829,000 after buying an additional 404,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,314,000 after buying an additional 71,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 557,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,044. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

