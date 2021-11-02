$690.59 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report sales of $690.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $697.50 million. DexCom reported sales of $568.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $627.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $634.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 119.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.65.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $18,316,805. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $210,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 179,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.