683 Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,237,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,944,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,234,000.

NASDAQ:LITTU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 1,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,750. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.97.

