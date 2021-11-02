683 Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

683 Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up 1.0% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $29,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC stock traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $152.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.53. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

