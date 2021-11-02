683 Capital Management LLC Buys 456,835 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 206.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,835 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,858. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

