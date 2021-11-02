683 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,293 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTO. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2,561.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 103,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

APTO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 10,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,677. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

