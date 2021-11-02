683 Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

