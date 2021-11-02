655,000 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Acquired by Atlantic Investment Management Inc.

Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 655,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,000. O-I Glass accounts for about 3.4% of Atlantic Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of O-I Glass at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OI. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

