$542.93 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce sales of $542.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.19 million and the lowest is $540.30 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $383.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.85.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $151.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.90. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,637 shares of company stock worth $1,356,685 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $148,532,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

