455,374 Shares in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Bought by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 455,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 1.18% of Praxis Precision Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

PRAX traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,916. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $855.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

