$4.52 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report earnings per share of $4.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.78. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $10.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $24.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.16 to $26.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $17.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.41 EPS.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.98.

Shares of LH opened at $288.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.29. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

