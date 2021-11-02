3G Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000. TaskUs makes up approximately 1.8% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 3G Capital Partners LP owned 0.21% of TaskUs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $342,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

