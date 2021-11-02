$399.93 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $399.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.50 million and the highest is $415.15 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $333.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 141,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

