$399.93 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $399.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.50 million and the highest is $415.15 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $333.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of MPW stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 141,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $22.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.