389,487 Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 389,487 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Archrock as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Archrock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 2.13. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

