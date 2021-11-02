35,480 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 242,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 67,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after buying an additional 462,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 202,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 164,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93.

