3,098 Shares in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

