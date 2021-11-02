$3.32 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce $3.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $9.10 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $3.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.87 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,320,632.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 3,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,548. The company has a market capitalization of $316.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

