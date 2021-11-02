$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report $3.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $11.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382,270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,378,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.39. The company had a trading volume of 20,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a one year low of $77.48 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

