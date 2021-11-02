2U (TWOU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.94. 2U has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

