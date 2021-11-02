$293.81 Million in Sales Expected for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will post sales of $293.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baozun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.60 million. Baozun reported sales of $269.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Baozun has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the second quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Baozun by 318.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

