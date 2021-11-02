$291.11 Million in Sales Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to announce $291.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.20 million. Enviva Partners reported sales of $225.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enviva Partners.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $70.58.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.