$26.70 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post sales of $26.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $73.02 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,045.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $465.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $965.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,596,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 562,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,572. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

