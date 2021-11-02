$249.08 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce sales of $249.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the lowest is $235.86 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $90.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $781.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.61 million to $803.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company posted ($45.70) earnings per share.

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $7,141,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 75.4% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 81,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

