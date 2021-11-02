23,800 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 34.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 144.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

LNT stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

