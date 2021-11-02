22Nw LP Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

22Nw LP bought a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 326,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000. 22Nw LP owned 0.46% of Cantaloupe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CTLP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,740. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $888.12 million, a P/E ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

