217 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $84.38 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

